#NigeriaDecides2023: Wike Disappointed As BVAS Fails To Accredit Him, Wife

Published

Rivers State Governor, Nysome Wike has expressed disappointment with the functionality of the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission to his polling unit, Channels Television reports.

Wike arrived at his polling unit 7 in Ward 9 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area with his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Wike at about 10:30 am.

However, the BVAS could not accredit the Governor ad his wife who were the first voters at the pilling unit.

After over 20 minutes of unsuccessful tries, a female electoral official appealed to the first family members to check back.

She said technicians will be set to rectify the fault. She did the difficulty was also being experienced in other parts of Rivers State.

Assessing the exercise after a long wait, Wike described the process as a failure.

He said he is disappointed with the functionality of the machine at his polling unit.

The governor also expressed the fear that the failure of the machine could mar the election.

