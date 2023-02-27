Connect with us

#NigeriaDecides2023: Labour Party Rejects Collation of Results of Presidential Election

Published

The Labour Party, one of Nigeria’s main opposition parties in the 2023 elections, has rejected the ongoing collation and announcement of the presidential election results in Abuja, Premium Times reports.

The party Monday said it was doing so because INEC failed to publish all the results from polling units on its iREV server.

The opposition party thus questioned the integrity of the collation and announcement exercise at the national collation centre in Abuja.

The Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, is one of the four presidential candidates that have won at least one state in the elections.

Details later…

