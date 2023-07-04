Connect with us

Nyesom Wike’s Candidate Emerges Reps’ Minority Leader

Published

Former governor Nyesom Wike’s handpicked nominee, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has been elected minority leader of the House of Representatives.

Chinda, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Rivers State, represents the Obio/Akpor Constituency in the National Assembly’s lower house.

After losing the presidential nomination last year, Wike split from the PDP leadership and has been advocating for Chinda.

The speaker of the 10th Assembly, Hon. Tajudeem Abbas, named the leaders of the majority and minority caucuses in the Green Chamber on Tuesday.

The Speaker revealed that the choice of the top officials from the ruling party had received the support of every APC member in the house.

As the chief officers assumed their positions of authority in the green room, he prayed for wisdom for each of them.

____

