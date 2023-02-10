PDP Expels Nnamani, Ogbu, Fayose’s Son And Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled former Enugu State Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, Chris Ogbu, Fayose John, and others from the party.

Their expulsion was due to anti-party activities, the PDP said.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” the party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba.

Others expelled from the party include Ajijola Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Emiola Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

“The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023. The decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017),” PDP’s statement added.

“The PDP charges all members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild, and Redirect our nation from misrule.”

