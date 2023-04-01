Prophet Uebert Angel Implicated In Undercover Money Laundering Investigation

One of Zimbabwe’s most influential diplomats, Uebert Angel, who was charged with a gold-smuggling scheme, has reportedly been stripped off his diplomatic status, Daily Mirror reports.

Angel was implicated in Al-Jazeera’s undercover investigation into laundering operations involving gold smuggling.

The cleric, once hosted in Nigeria by Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries early this year, admitted that he could use his Diplomatic Passport to Launder up to $1.2 billion.

He offered to Al-Jazeera’s undercover reporters that he could use his diplomatic cover to carry large volumes of dirty cash into Zimbabwe as part of a laundering operation involving gold smuggling.

He said, “I can call the president now, not tomorrow, now and put him on the speaker; it’s not an issue.

“We are the government.”

Uebert Angel was appointed by President Mnangagwa to be Zimbabwe’s ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas.

In Sri Lanka, Angel maintained strong ties to self-proclaimed Prophet Jerome Fernando and visited the island in 2020 and 2022.

