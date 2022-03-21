Protesting Youths Attack Travellers, Kill Kaduna Resident

There is tension in Kafanchan, headquarters of Southern Kaduna, where irate youths of Maraban Kagoro, Kaura local government area, have mounted roadblocks, attacking travellers, Daily Trust reports.

The aggrieved youths are said to be retaliating an attack, which occurred on Sunday evening.

It was gathered that the youths mounted tyres on the road and attacked innocent passersby which resulted in the killing of some persons, one identified as Dan Asabe, a resident of Kafanchan.

Schools, shops and other business centers were closed in Kafanchan, the business headquarters of Southern part of Kaduna, as a result of the attack.

Gunmen had attacked Agban of Maraban Kagoro along Gidan Waya road of Kaura local government area on Sunday evening.

The attackers stormed the area around 9:15pm, according to a source, and started shooting sporadically.

The Kaduna state government in a proactive step to preventing the breakdown of law and order and escalation of the crisis has since declared curfew in the affected area of the state.

