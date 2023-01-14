Release Nnamdi Kanu to Me, Soludo Tells Buhari

Governor of Anambra state Prof Charles Soludo has appealed to the Federal Government to release the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to him. He said that he will provide him anytime he is needed by the government or court, Daily Trust reports.

Soludo made the appeal at the flag off of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) presidential candidate Prof Peter Umeadi campaign rally in Awka Anambra state.

He noted that Nnamdi Kanu cannot be in prison custody while the issues of insecurity are being discussed in the entire South East.

Soludo said, “We need him around the discussion table, we need him to discuss the future of South East. If the federal government cannot release him unconditionally, I now offer myself to ask the federal government to release him to me.

“I will provide him anytime he is needed. I will house him here in Awka. We need him released to end insecurity in the South East. We need him to have a true conversation about Nigeria, we believe in Nigeria and we are Nigerians.

The governor continued, “Some time ago, we set up the Truth and Reconciliation Committee to find out the root cause of insecurity in the South East and they have almost concluded their assignment.

“But this issue of insecurity cannot be well addressed without bringing to the table the key players in this matter. We have applied the kinetic and non-kinetic approach to fighting insecurity in the South East but the non-kinetic approach cannot be complete without the Federal government releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We must bring him to the table because we need him to be part of this process and I call on the Federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu to me and for us to have a comprehensive discussion for the fate of the South East”

“If we cannot release him based on the court process, I hereby offer myself as the surety for his release and whenever you want him, I will hand him over to you. We shall provide him shelter and give him home and we make this plea in the true belief in the spirit of peace in the South East.”

