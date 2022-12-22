Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Soludo Announces 10% Salary Increase For Anambra Workers

Published

The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo has announced the increment in the remunerations of the state public work force by 10%, effective January 2023.

The governor made the declaration during the 2022 Public Service Day at the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat Complex, Awka.

He also announced N15,000 Christmas bonus across board to enable the workers to buy some food stuff for their families.

In the five areas of deliverables of the Soludo administration, he maintained that the state will never be run by criminals as he is flushing them out and dismantling their operations including the sit-at-home that cripples public service and the state economy.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Despite Our Political Differences, Peter Obi Remains My Brother – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has described the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra governor, Peter Obi as his brother,...

November 25, 2022

News

You’re a Professor, Do Better, Obi Slams Soludo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has told the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to do better than he...

November 16, 2022

News

2023: Peter Obi Knows That He Can’t And Won’t Win – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo on Monday tackled the presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi, in a lengthy opinion piece, Channels Television...

November 15, 2022

News

Obi Invested Next to Nothing in Anambra – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said the alleged investment of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in...

November 11, 2022

Copyright ©