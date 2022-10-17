Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tackling Insecurity is My Priority, Says Peter Obi

Published

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday, promised to tackle insecurity as his first priority if elected as president during next year’s election.

Aside from tackling insecurity, the former Anambra State governor also promised to judiciously use the vast lands across the nation for massive food production.

Obi, who was reacting to food inflation across the country on his Twitter page, attributed the challenge to alleged neglect of the agricultural sector among others.

According to him, insecurity has kept farmers away from their farmlands and the lack of investment in agriculture has caused the sector to continue to perform poorly.

He wrote, “High level of insecurity and the apparent neglect of the agricultural sector, among other factors like the flooding of farmlands are responsible for the prevalent soaring food inflation that is biting hard on the country today.

“While insecurity has kept farmers away from their farmlands, the lack of investment in agriculture has caused the sector to continue to perform poorly. In pursuance of our vision of moving the country from consumption to production,

“I will tackle insecurity as my first priority in government, while ensuring that the vast lands littered across the nation, especially in the North, are well invested in, for massive food production. Happy World Food Day. – PO”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed Absent as Labour Party Unveils Campaign Council

Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed were absent at the unveiling of the party’s campaign council for the...

4 days ago

News

Ezekwesili Picks Obi Over Atiku, Tinubu

A former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili has rated Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi higher than other leading presidential candidates for the 2023 election....

October 3, 2022

News

Again, Wike Hosts Peter Obi in Port Harcourt

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi met with Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt on Friday, Channels Television reports. The...

October 1, 2022

News

To Keep Nigeria One, Everyone Should Be Obi-Datti Compliant – Afenifere

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Monday, restated support for the presidential ambition of Labour Party’s Peter Obi, saying it won’t compromise its cherished...

September 27, 2022

Copyright ©