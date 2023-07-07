Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Taraba: Gov. Kefas Declares Free Education

Published

Governor Agbu Kefas Declares Secondary Schools Free in Taraba State

Kefas made the declaration at the Ebenezer Primary School in Wukari on Friday.

According to him, starting from the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba State will be free.

The governor emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fees.

He said that apart from fulfilling a campaign promise, the hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy has made the move imperative.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Copyright ©