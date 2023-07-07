Taraba: Gov. Kefas Declares Free Education

Governor Agbu Kefas Declares Secondary Schools Free in Taraba State

Kefas made the declaration at the Ebenezer Primary School in Wukari on Friday.

According to him, starting from the next academic session, primary and secondary education in Taraba State will be free.

The governor emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to bear the expenses and that students should not be subjected to any fees.

He said that apart from fulfilling a campaign promise, the hardship occasioned by the removal of the fuel subsidy has made the move imperative.

