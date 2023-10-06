Security: That Bipartisan Push By Gov Kefas – By Emmanuel Bello

When it comes to the issue of the security of Taraba people, Governor Agbu Kefas normally gets somewhat fanatical. He leaves no stone unturned. He is prepared to partner with anyone, go to the great lengths and expend all energies in the cause. He consider this his main forte in the scheme of things. A failure here is never going to happen or be tolerated. No, not under his watch.

That’s why all security challenges go straight to the heart of the matter for him and he is highly motivated to address the issue heads on.

He demonstrated this mindset again on Wednesday when he paid a strategic courtesy call to the Defence Headquarters in the nation’s capital. “I’m very comfortable here”, he said as his hosts looked on proudly at one of their own. Dr Kefas course mates were in the audience and this also boosted his morale. He’s at home!

Speaking to them with tones very peculiar to military personnels, the retired Lieutenant Colonel, did not mince words. Dr Kefas was concise and direct: he was there to get their maximum support for the job at hand.

The atmosphere was charged. You could feel the camaraderie and espirit de Corp. The mutual respect between former classmates was palpable. But even the top hierarchy of the military expressed their admiration for an ex service man who has transformed into a political colossus.

Above all, everyone could sense the seriousness with which Dr Kefas is approaching security matters. His entourage consist of power brokers in the state irrespective of their political parties. Almost all the members of the NationalAssembly were present. Kefas, commenting on that, said security matters were beyond the animosity of politics. He said campaigns were over and that elections have been won. He stressed that the effort to keep Taraba state safe must cut across all the parties. According to him, security is about governance – the type of governance that carries everyone along.

His chief host, the highly decorated Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was impressed. A man Kefas had earlier called his mentor, was obviously happy with the determination and adroit comments of his guest. He promptly promised to cooperate with Dr Kefas in addressing the security crisis of the state.

The visit was not just historic but also symbolic. It was also the meeting point of politics, diplomacy and the time honed tradition of the military. The finest aspect of the military was in full display: reticence, discipline, bravery and responsibility. Indeed, Taraba state is blessed to be caught in the middle of all of these for its good.

____

