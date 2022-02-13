Terrorist Killed, Family Rescued as Security Personnel Repel Attack in Kaduna

One terrorist lost his life as security operatives repelled an attack on Hayin Gada of Shika ward in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Daily Trust reports.

It is gathered that the bandits invaded the area Friday night.

The attackers who arrived in a small number around 11pm Friday night met the fury of the already stationed security operatives in the area.

Giwa Local Government Area have continuously been terrorized by bandits in recent days.

The terrorists reportedly flee to the area as security bombardment intensified in Zamfara and Katsina states.

Shika ward is also the seat of the ABU Teaching Hospital and National Animal Production Research Institute, housing many staff of both the institute and ABU Zaria.

Sources confirmed that one of the bandits lost his life during a gun-battle with the security personnel while trying to flee.

However, the security personnel also succeeded in rescuing a staff of the National Animal Production Research Institute, NAPRI, Shika one Mr.Katung and his two children.

