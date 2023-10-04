Connect with us

Tinubu Attended Chicago Varsity, Registrar Testifies In US Court

President Bola Tinubu attended and graduated from Chicago State University in 1979, according to Caleb Westberg, the university’s registrar, who made the affirmation on Tuesday.

In addition, Westberg acknowledged that the admittance document sent to the president of Nigeria clearly demonstrated that he was a man who attended the school between 1977 and 1979.

He said: “There were materials in Mr. Tinubu’s records that show he was a male in the application to CSU. Mr Tinubu identified himself as a male. His letter of admission identified him as a male. It says: ‘Dear Mr. Tinubu’”

His testimonies were contained in a deposition made in the Office of Angela Liu, the legal counsel to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, in Chicago, United States.

Liu has five lawyers from her firm who joined the legal proceedings on Zoom while the CSU was represented by Michael Hayes.

Tinubu, on the other hand, was represented by counsel Victor P. Henderson and Oluwole Afolabi.

Continuing with his testimony, Westberg told the court the institution was inundated with five to 30 enquiries daily by people who desperately wanted to confirm if the president truly attended the varsity.

He also denied that the alma mater notified the former governor of Lagos about any of the requests.

He deposed, “We believe Bola Tinubu who attended CSU is the same person who is the president of Nigeria today. Tinubu is an unusual name in the US. He matched the records in the file against the information provided by the student or on behalf of the student.

”We believe Bola Tinubu who attended CSU is the same person who is the president of Nigeria today. The university only has diplomas that students didn’t pick up in its possession.

“I have the diploma that was made available to Mr. Enahoro-Ebah in our possession because Mr. Tinubu did not pick it up. I do not have the Diploma that was submitted to INEC in our possession because he had picked it.”

When probed further to confirm if the Tinubu that enrolled at the school was a male or female, the registrar insisted, “Tinubu applied to the university as a male and a letter of admission was issued to a male.”

