Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Tinubu Orders Probe Of Edu’s Ministry, Vows To Take Action

Published

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a thorough probe of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation led by Betta Edu.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

Controversy had enveloped Edu’s alleged involvement in the approval of N585,198,500.00 to be disbursed into a personal account.

In a letter allegedly signed by the humanitarian minister, she allegedly instructed the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer the sum to the account of one Oniyelu Bridget as grant for vulnerable groups in four states.

However, Madein explained that although her office received a request from the humanitarian ministry to make certain payments, her office did not act on it.

Edu, 37, the youngest minister in the President’s cabinet, subsequently said there were plans to tarnish her image, adding that she won’t embezzle government funds.

Incidentally, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is presently probing Edu’s predecessor, Sadiya Farouq, over alleged laundering of N37.1 billion during her tenure as a minister under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement on Sunday, the information minister acknowledged the uproar over the development in the humanitarian ministry under Edu, saying that the “government is determined to unravel the truth”.

Idris said, “In light of recent events, the President has directed that a thorough and comprehensive investigation be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

“The government is determined to unravel the truth as it relates to this matter, and assures that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished, in line with the Administration’s commitment to public accountability and due process.”

The information minister said Nigerians would be informed on the progress of the investigation.

“We urge Nigerians to exercise patience as the investigation unfolds. The government is focused on ensuring a fair and unbiased process, and the findings will be communicated duly and transparently to the public,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Samuel Ortom Says PDP G5 Will Support Tinubu In 2027

Former Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, says the G5 group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in...

2 hours ago

News

Wike, Fubara Reach Truce After Meeting With Tinubu

After weeks of dramatic twists in Rivers State, the political gladiators in the oil-rich South-South state reached a truce on Monday after a meeting...

December 19, 2023

News

Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Supporting Wike, Ijaw Group Alleges

The President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, has expressed dismay that President Bola Tinubu has refused to caution the Minister of...

December 15, 2023

News

My Name Deserves To Be In Guinness World Records – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says his past exploits paved the way for his emergence as president and that he deserves to be listed in the...

November 23, 2023

Copyright ©