Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Twitter Now in Sane Hands, Says Trump

Published

Former President Donald Trump, on Friday, hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying he was pleased the platform was “now in sane hands.”

The world’s richest man saw his $44 billion bid to buy the company concluded late Thursday after months of uncertainty and speculation.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

Tesla chief Musk has indicated he would lift Trump’s Twitter ban, imposed in the wake of the 2021 assault on the US Capitol that the Republican leader was accused of inciting.

But Trump did not indicate whether he intended to make a comeback from his online exile.

The prospect of Musk running Twitter has alarmed activists who fear a surge in harassment and misinformation, with Musk himself known for trolling other Twitter users.

Far-right users celebrated the purchase, posting comments such as “masks don’t work” and other taunts, believing that moderation rules would now be relaxed.

“Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better,” Trump said.

AFP

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Executives

Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for...

5 hours ago

News

Musk Says Buying Twitter to Enable ‘Healthy’ Debate of Ideas

Closing in on his Twitter megadeal, Elon Musk said Thursday his goal is to enable “healthy” debate of ideas and counter the tendency of...

1 day ago

News

Elon Musk Proposes to Buy Twitter at Original Price

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has proposed to proceed with a deal to buy Twitter at the original price of 44 billion U.S. dollars, according...

October 5, 2022

News

Trump Sues CNN For Defamation, Seeks $475m in Damages

Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN on Monday, accusing the cable television news network of defamation and seeking $475 million in punitive damages....

October 4, 2022

Copyright ©