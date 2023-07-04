UTME Fraud: People Will Be Startled If We Divulge Everything We Know -JAMB Registrar

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, stated on Tuesday that Nigerians will be shocked if the board decides to disclose the specifics of the “forgery” committed by Anambra State candidate Mmesoma Ejikeme, who the board accuses of manually inflating her UTME score.

Oloyede pointed out that the result displayed by Ejikeme is a result for a student who took the UTME two years prior.

The former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin stated in an interview with Premium Times that “If you scan the code, the candidate’s result would show. I can therefore categorically state that the girl is flaunting a phony result. She is either a victim of fraud or a member of a syndicate that fabricates fake JAMB results.

“Our results have security features, so I can emphasize that the girl is only attempting to mislead the audience. Her outcome is wholly fabricated. Her assertion that she copied the outcome from our website is false and untrue. People will be startled if we divulge everything we know. Therefore, if individuals are looking for ways to accomplish something quickly, then that is what will happen.

The situation, according to JAMB, has nothing to do with its system because no one has hacked into it and the outcome did not come from it.

The statement read, “The result she is holding is entirely bogus because we can track everything printed from our system.

The board accused Mmesoma of falsifying her 2021 UTME results on Sunday night. Since then, she has refuted the accusations made against her by JAMB, the testing organization.

However, JAMB insisted that she had falsified the results and gave her a three-year suspension.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.