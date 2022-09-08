Wabara Replaces Jibrin as PDP BoT Chairman

Former Senate President Adolphus Wabara has replaced ex-Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, Daily Trust reports.

Wabara was named acting Chairman of the BoT during the ongoing meeting of the board in Abuja.

Before his new appointment, Wabara was the Secretary of the BoT.

As earlier reported further engagements are also ongoing to appeal to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to step aside from his position as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum.

The move is aimed at pacifying the South and especially the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike and his camp to to work for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.