Wike Is A Drunk, Spends N50m On Alcohol Per Week – Amaechi

In furtherance of his campaign for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, the immediate-past Minister of Transportation and former governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described the incumbent State governor, Nyesom Wike, as a drunk, who allegedly spends N50million on alcohol every week and should not be allowed a third term through his stooge, Leadership reports

Amaechi stated this on Tuesday during his campaign for the APC candidate, Tonye Cole, in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni local government area of the State, where he conferred with the Oba of Ogba land, Eze Chukwumela Nnam Obi II, and visited the people of Egi in Erema community, the people of Omoku, Ndoni, Egbema and Obrikom, where he also visited Eze Osoh, the Usomini of Obrikom.

Amaechi complained that the amount of State funds Wike spends on alcohol in two weeks, is almost equivalent to the amount he (Amaechi) spent to build one primary school when he served as governor, thereby shortchanging Rivers people and wasting State funds.

He said, “The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends 50million naira every week on alcohol. The primary schools we built is 112 million naira, it means that in two weeks Wike has drank one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it. Wike told the whole world on live TV that he was drinking a very expensive 40-year-old whiskey, in the morning.

“We are asking INEC to be neutral. The people have rejected Wike and his government. Every street I went to, people were jumping on top of me shouting. They were remembering that I built five flyovers, I did not dance. We employed 400 new doctors, bought cars for 600 doctors, bought ambulances for all the health centres. We went round primary schools to see what’s going on, and discovered there were no teachers, so we hired 13,200 teachers. By the time I left as Governor, there was a contractor in every school to maintain the school. Where are the schools that he (Wike) built?,” Amaechi asked.

In separate visits to the communities, Amaechi gave the people reasons why Tonye Cole was the best among the governorship candidates and should be voted as governor of the State in the March 18 poll.

“Compare Tonye and the other man, then compare our government with that of Wike. Did Wike do schools, did he do electricity? Your health care, we did. When you see Tonye Cole who is a business man, from business into politics, why won’t you invest in him. This is your time, come out and vote. When we win, things will change. The free education will be brought back,” he said.

Earlier, Amaechi visited Iloabuchi in Port Harcourt, where the business people assured him of their votes for Tonye Cole and the APC, stating: “We know you, you are tested okay. And we know that the person you are bringing (Tonye Cole) will not disappoint us.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.