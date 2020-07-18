Officers Who Stormed Ex-NDDC MD’s Residence Were on Legitimate Duty – Police

Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of Rivers police command, says policemen who attempted to arrest Joi Nunieh, former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), were on legitimate duty.

Nyesom Wike, governor of the state, had prevented the policemen from arresting Nunieh.

Addressing reporters at government house, Port Harcourt, after Wike rescued her, Nunieh had said the officers, who were without arrest warrant, pulled down her gate and attempted to break the security door before the arrival of Wike.

She had accused Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta affairs, of being behind the invasion.

In a statement on Friday, Omoni said the police operatives were of the inspector-general of police (IGP) monitoring team, with support of Joseph Mukan, the state commissioner of police.

“The Rivers police command wish to clarify that officers who went to the residence of Nunieh were from the I-G Monitoring Team in Abuja on official assignment to the state,” the statement read.

“The officers, before proceeding to Nunieh’s residence, observed due protocols and requisite standard operating procedures.

“On arrival, the officers reported to the police command headquarters with their investigation activities duly signed and approved by the commissioner.”

Omoni said the mobile policemen that accompanied the team to effect the arrest of Nunieh, went there on official duty.

“The reference that police officers went to arrest Nunieh without the directive of the CP and I-G is ridiculous and most unfortunate, hence should be disregarded,” he said.

“Mukan is poised to deliver quality policing services and the command will continue to remain firm, focused and will not be distracted by any consideration.”

Nunieh had earlier accused Akpabio of perpetrating illegality at the NDDC. She also accused the minister of sexual harassment, an allegation he denied.

Wike had described the action of the police as disgraceful, saying the commissioner of police told him he was unaware of it.

He had called on Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, to probe the incident.

