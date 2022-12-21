Connect with us

2023: INEC Eyes 100,000 Vehicles, Signs MoU With Transport Unions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signed an agreement with members of the transport unions, comprising the National Road Transport Union of Nigeria (NURTW), the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), and the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) for effective logistics deployment in the 2023 general elections, Channels Television reports.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Chairman of the Commission, Mahmood Yakubu noted that INEC would be needing at least 100,000 vehicles, over 4,000 boats and gunboats for the conveyance of personnel and materials in the forthcoming general elections.

The signing of the agreement is coming barely one month after the commission met with security chiefs and heads of the transport unions in Lagos.

INEC chairman, heads of civil society organisations, and leaders of various transport unions attended the meeting in Abuja.

Yakubu charged the transporters to be neutral.

The unions and the electoral umpire then put pen to paper, sealing the agreement to provide transport logistics in the 2023 general elections.

