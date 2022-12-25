Connect with us

37 Victims of Kaura, Kaduna Attack Buried Amidst Tears

It was a sad day in Malagum and Sokwong communities, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Friday as hundreds of villagers gathered to bury victims of an attack in the area earlier in the week, Channels Televisions reports.

They were killed on Sunday by a suspected militia group.

The arrival of the truck carrying the victim’s caskets triggered an outpour of emotions as relatives and friends wept helplessly. Children, aged men, and women as well as youth, were among those whose lives were cut off in their prime by the attackers.

Hundreds of people who gathered for the funeral service including relations, religious leaders, and politicians called on the government and security agencies to stop the attacks before they are completely wiped out.

During the funeral service, church authorities denounced the attack, maintaining that the government must do more to protect citizens.

The Catholic Bishop of Kafanchan Diocese Most Reverend Julius Kundu, in his sermon, faulted the government, saying it has failed to discharge its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

He, therefore, charged the people to demand justice from the government.

Sunday’s assault, which was carried out by armed men suspected to be militia herders, was undertaken in a coordinated manner on the two communities.

Asides from the deaths, many others were injured in the attack. The assailants also burnt down several houses, farmlands, and other valuables.

The attack, which is one in a series of assaults on the area, triggered an exodus of residents from their homes to neighbouring communities. They say they are afraid of a fresh incursion by criminals.

