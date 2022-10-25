Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Boko Haram Engages ISWAP Terrorists, Kill Scores, Loses 3 Fighters

Published

The Jamā’at Ahlil Sunnah lid-Da’wah wal-Jihād, aka Boko Haram, have carried out a reprisal attack against the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, killing scores of them in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, Leadership reports.

It was gathered that the Boko Haram terrorists who in recent times suffered unprecedented defeat from its ISWAP counterpart, coordinated the raid on Oct 24, at  Bole and Yale camps of the ISWAP.

Recalls that the ISWAP had in a silent operation during the week stormed the enclave of Boko Haram insurgents in Gajibo, a town 95km to Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, and eliminated  six Boko Haram terrorists whom they declared as “infidels”.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, who confirmed the attacks, said that the Boko Haram terrorists who vowed to revenge the killings of its Mujahedeens dispatched 60 fighters from Abu-Iklima’s camp to attack ISWAP terrorists.

The sources according to Makama, said that the Boko Haram fighters overrun the ISWAP insurgents, killing scores of them and recovered their weapons, motorcycles, money and other items, after a serious battle.

The source said,  “The Boko Haram outnumbered the ISWAP terrorists as they were firing from three different positions.

“They also later razed the makeshift houses of the ISWAP terrorists after making a sizeable number of them to retreat amidst the intensive gun battle.

“But as the Boko Haram were returning from the attack, the ISWAP laid an ambush against them and killed 3 of them while others retreated.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Boko Haram: 98 Chibok Girls Still in Captivity – Military

Ninety-eight students of Government Girls’ Secondary School Chibok of Borno State out of the 276 abducted by Boko Haram terrorists on April 14, 2014,...

September 11, 2022

News

Military Disrupts Boko Haram Funeral in Borno, Bombs Many Fighters

Many fighters of the Boko Haram sect were bombed when the military stormed a mass burial that the sect organised for some of its...

September 5, 2022

News

Airstrikes ‘Kill 49’ Boko Haram Terrorists, Destroy Camps in Sambisa

Not fewer than 49 Boko Haram insurgents were reportedly killed when a Super Tucano warplane bombed three terrorists hideout in Sambisa forest in Borno...

September 1, 2022

News

Troops Kill Six at Boko Haram ‘Market’ in Borno

Troops of the 21 Amoured Brigade in Bama have reportedly killed six Boko Haram insurgents during a raid on an illegal market established by...

August 24, 2022

Copyright ©