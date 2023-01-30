Brain Drain: Nigeria May End Up Without Doctors – NARD

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has enjoined the Federal Ministry of Health to expedite action on the ‘one-for-one policy’ on the replacement of exited doctors and clinical staff to reduce the manpower shortage as a result of brain drain in the country, Daily Trust reports.

The association made the call in a communique signed by its president, Dr Emeka Innocent Orji, on Sunday after its national executive council (NEC) meeting in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State.

NARD lamented the poor response of most state governments in domesticating the Medical Residency Training Act, 2017, six years after it was signed into law.

It called on the federal government to urgently start the process of payment of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) for 2023 to enable its members use the funds for the February update courses and the March/April/May examination.

The association asked the federal government to urgently pay the skipping arrears for 2014, 2015 and 2016 as well as the shortfall from the consequential adjustment of the minimum wage to deserving members.

It also demanded that “The activities of the committee set up for the review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) be hastened and that NARD should be carried along in the processes for her inputs to be made to avoid unnecessary outcomes.”

The association called on the federal government, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and other stakeholders to prevail on Governor Victor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and his Ekiti, Imo and Ondo counterparts to pay 25, three, 10 and five months owed to their colleagues.

