Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Resident Doctors Oppose Five-Year Compulsory Service, Tackle Reps

Published

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has opposed the House of Representative Bill mandating Nigeria-trained medical and dental practitioners to practice for five years before being granted full licence.

NARD made its position known in a communique issued at the end of the emergency extended National Officers’ Committee (NOC) meeting of the association which was held virtually over the weekend.

According to the statement , the resident doctors expressed shock by the action of the sponsor of the bill, Honourable Ganiyu Johnson (APC/Lagos).

The doctors also decried the non-payment of salaries of members by the Federal Government as the current administration gradually winds down.

“The extended NOC observed with shock and disappointment, the infuriating attempts by Honourable Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson and the Federal House of Representatives to enslave Nigerian-Trained Medical Doctors for five years post-graduation before they can be issued full practicing licenses or allowed to travel abroad if they so wished,” the communique read.

“The extended NOC decried the inability of the Federal Government to review the CONMESS salary structure despite several promises, even with the imminent change in Government.”

NARD also registered its worry over the downgrading of the membership certificate of the West African Postgraduate Colleges by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

On a positive note, it commended the Ekiti and Bayelsa State Governments for the adoption and implementation of the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) as well as the payment of the reviewed hazard allowance by the Ekiti State Government.

It pledged to summon an extraordinary National Executive Council Meeting in the next two weeks to review the issues raised and determine the next line of action.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Brain Drain: Nigeria May End Up Without Doctors – NARD

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has enjoined the Federal Ministry of Health to expedite action on the ‘one-for-one policy’ on the replacement...

January 30, 2023

News

BREAKING: Court Orders Resident Doctors to Suspend Industrial Action

The National Industrial Court has ordered resident doctors to suspend their strike action and go back to work immediately, pending the determination of the...

September 17, 2021

News

Debts Owed Health Workers Will Be Settled, Buhari Assures Doctors

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on health workers, including members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to return to their duty posts....

September 11, 2021

News

Striking Resident Doctors’ Rejects New FG-Proposed MoU

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has rejected the new memorandum of understanding (MoU) presented by the federal government. NARD national president, Okhuaihesuyi...

August 22, 2021

Copyright ©