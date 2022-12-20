Connect with us

BREAKING: Okupe Steps Down As Peter Obi’s Campaign DG

Dr Doyin Okupe, the Director General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has resigned his position following his conviction over money laundering charges, Daily Trust reports.

Okupe announced his resignation in a letter addressed to the Presidential Candidate of the party, Peter Obi, dated December 20, 2022.

Okupe’s resignation comes hours after he was convicted over money laundering charges.

Okupe in the letter said he had invested so much in the LP Campaign to allow his personal travails to become a source of distraction,hence his decision to quit.

Details shortly….

