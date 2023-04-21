Eid ul-Fitr: In Spirit Of Ramadan, Remain Focused On Peace, Obi Urges Supporters

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has asked the Muslim faithful and his supporters to remain focused on peace and the rule of law, even as the Ramadan is commemorated.

Mr Obi in a statement shared via his official Twitter page, also assure Nigerians and the OBIdients that the struggle for a New Nigeria is in good stead, and on course.

The former governor of Anambra State asserted that in deference to the revered periods of Lent and Ramadan, his team have refrained from personally reacting to various distractive allegations and fake news directed at Datti Baba-Ahmed and himself.

He added that Obi-Datti team remains in prayers that the challenges faced will be overcome without further adverse shock to the economy, nation and national interest.

