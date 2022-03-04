Buhari Donates $1 Million to Afghanistan

The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has donated $1 million to Afghanistan, Daily Trust reports.

Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, disclosed this in a statement.

Commending the Nigerian government, Taha said OIC remains committed to supporting Afghanistan.

“The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has commended with appreciation the generous donation of one million dollars made by the Republic of Nigeria to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for Afghanistan.”

“This donation comes in time to add a new momentum to OIC’s efforts to contribute to easing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and to help in catering for the needs of millions of Afghan people, including women and children.

“OIC remains committed to the noble cause of supporting the Afghan people and will spare no effort in implementing to the full the special resolution on Afghanistan issued by the last extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers held in December 2021 in Islamabad, Republic of Pakistan.

“The OIC appeals to all Member States, stakeholders and partners to come on board and make contributions to the humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan through the bank account reserved for this fund within the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).”

Afghanistan was plunged into crisis after The Taliban took control following the withdrawal of American troops in August.

The country currently faces hardship under the oppressive regime of The Taliban.

