Buhari’s Achievements Enough for APC Campaign – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says the claim by the opposition that the present administration has not achieved anything and hence has nothing to campaign with is preposterous.

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the 14 edition of the PMB Administration’s Scorecard Series (2015-2023).

Mohammed said Buhari’s administration’s achievements were enough to campaign for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general elections.

He said” “The confused opposition should look for another campaign line instead of the ludicrous claim that we have nothing to campaign with.”

He listed Buhari’s administration’s achievements as including Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri modern rail systems, the Second Niger Bridge, the National Social Investment Programme, the Petroleum Industry Act, the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, the Bonny-Bodo Road project, the airport terminals, among others.

He asked: “Can an administration with at least one road construction in every state of the federation and the one that has completed housing projects in 35 states be labelled as non-performing?

“What about the liberation of Nigeria’s territory from insurgents and the re-equipping of our security forces, the same security forces that were left stranded when money meant to equip them were looted silly by rampaging officials, some of whom admitted to spending N2.2bn to pray against Boko Haram?”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.