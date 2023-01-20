Count Us Out of Explosion in APC’s Rally, Says Rivers PDP

The Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disassociated itself from the Thursday’s explosion that rocked a rally by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Port Harcourt.

The Director of Publicity and Communications of the Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, said the party had no idea of what transpired at the rally.

Nwuke said the police had in their statement clarified that no other political party came close to the venue of the ill-fated APC rally.

He said the police also explained that a disagreement over money paid by the APC to the Rumu-Woji community caused created trouble in the area.

Nwuke said it was surprising that despite the clarifications of the police based on their investigations, the APC still rained accusations on the PDP.

He said: “The police in Rivers State has already issued a clarification. The force has explained that no other political party came anywhere near the venue of the APC rally.

“The Police has further explained that there was a rift over money paid by the APC to the Rumuwoji community where the rally held.

“It is surprising that after the Police offered a comprehensive explanation on the matter, the APC will address the press to reel out accusations that are based on falsehood.

“You see, we are a peaceful political party. We understand our mission. We believe that everyone has a right to campaign.

“We have insisted, and continue to insist, on issue based campaigns. So, how can the APC accuse us of detonating an improvised explosive at the venue of their rally after the Police has waded into the matter?

“There is a limit to reliance on incoherent propaganda. No amount of name calling can change the truth, intimidate the PDP or deceive the people.

“Our independent investigation shows that neither the current Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government nor his predecessor in office named by the APC in its press briefing was anywhere near the venue of the rally.

“This people in the APC are very desperate. They are confused and they are talking and acting as thugs.

“There is nothing that they would not do to gain cheap popularity by deliberately spreading falsehood.”

Nwuke urged Rivers people to ignore the false allegation, saying the Rivers PDP had everything it required to win free and fair elections.

