Court to Hear Nnamdi Kanu’s Fundamental Rights Suit February 28

A Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday fixed February 28 to hear a fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the Leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, The Nation reports.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo fixed the date after counsel to the Department of State Services (DSS), Idowu Awo, informed the court that his clients had a counter-affidavit which had not been served on Kanu.

Awo prayed the court for more time for the service of the application on Kanu’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara.

But Opara described the request of the DSS lawyer as an attempt to continue to subject his client to solitary confinement and other inhuman treatments.

He argued that the counter-affidavit by the DSS was filed out of time.

The lawyer said even though the application was dated January 28 and counsel to the DSS had his contact, it was not served on him until yesterday.

Also, lawyer to the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Simon Enock, informed said he had filed a motion for an extension of time to regularise their counter-affidavit.

The application was neither opposed to by Opara nor by Awo.

Justice Taiwo, who said the matter was coming before him for the first time, fixed February 28 for hearing.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.