News

EFCC Arrests 19-yr-old For Alleged £450,000 Fraud

Published

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Iredia Endurance for alleged fraud to the tune of £450,000.00, Leadership reports.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Endurance, who claimed to be 19-year-old, was recently arrested by the Commission sequel to a petition by one Chrstine Brown, a British citizen, alleging that the suspect defrauded her of £450,000.00.

Upon arrest, the suspect confessed he received £250,000.00 from the complainant in Bitcoin, FedEx and gift cards.

On what he did with the money, the suspect averred that the money was expended on cars, gold chains, and landed properties, among others.

Some of the items recovered from the suspect include mobile phones, laptops, SIM cards and landed property.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

