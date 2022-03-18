obiano-1280×720

EFCC Arrests Obiano at Lagos airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested immediate past Anambra Governor Willie Obiano at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, The Nation reports.

Obiano was reportedly arrested around 8.30pm on Thursday.

It was gathered the former Governor was on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States.

He was arrested hours after he handed over to Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo.

EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the arrest.

