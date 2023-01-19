Explosion Rocks Port Harcourt APC Rally, Three Injured

No fewer than three persons were injured, on Thursday, when a twin explosion rocked a rally of the All Progressives Congress at the Rumuwoji Playground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Punch reports.

Two of those injured are women, all of whom were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, Darlington Nwauju, confirmed the incident, describing it as ‘unfortunate’, even as the Police spokesperson, Iringe-Koko, said she will get back to our correspondent.

