Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Gunmen Attack Lagos PDP Reps Candidate, Injure Two

Published

At least two people were injured on Thursday in an attack on the convoy of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the House of Representatives, Lagos Mainland Constituency, Segun Gbayi.

The attack by the yet-to-be-identified gunmen happened in the Makoko area, Yaba, Lagos State.

The gunmen also attacked the security escorts attached to the convoy, opened fire and vandalised their vehicles.

However, Gbayi narrowly escaped the attack unhurt.

Reacting, Gbayi said the attack was to prevent members and supporters of the party from exercising their franchise in tomorrow’s election.

“This attack was violently carried out to discourage us from exercising our political franchise,” he said.

He advised voters and the general public to remain safe during this period and report any case of threat to lives, vandalisation, or violent attack to security officers.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Brace Up For Recovery, Reps’ Minority Caucus Urges Nigerians

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the New Year, 2023, urging them to forge a...

January 1, 2023

Big Story

We Don’t Know Quantities of New Notes Printed – CBN

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in charge of Financial Stability, Aisha Ahmad, has said she does not know the quantities of...

December 22, 2022

News

Atiku: Dogara Hits Wike, Threatens to Spill ‘The Truth’

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has slammed the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, over his criticism following the former’s...

December 6, 2022

News

Tinubu’s Age: Meet His Late Mother To Reconfirm – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, has taken a jab at those asking questions about the age of the presidential candidate...

November 27, 2022

Copyright ©