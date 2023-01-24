I Have Not Disappointed Nigerians, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari , on Monday, in Bauchi State, said he has not disappointed Nigerians based on his campaign promises in the 2015 and 2019 elections, Punch reports.

“I have not disappointed anybody,” Buhari stated during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Adamu when he visited Bauchi in continuation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential and Governorship Campaign rallies.

On sighting the crowd who welcomed him in Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Buhari claimed it was a demonstration of genuine love and loyalty to him from Nigerians.

This is according to a statement signed late Monday by the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, “I have served Nigerians creditably, says President Buhari in Bauchi as he campaigns for APC.”

The President said, “I normally call on Emirs and Chiefs, whether on political or personal tours to states to show my gratitude.

“I like to mention that between 2003 and 2011, I visited all the local governments, and in 2019, when I was seeking my re-election for a second term, I visited all the states of the Federation and the people that turned out to see me were more than what anyone could buy or force and there, I made a promise and pledge that I will serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability and so far, I have not disappointed anybody.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Emir of Bauchi expressed delight over political leaders in the modern state system who honour the traditional institutions with a courtesy call.

According to Dr Adamu, it was a practical demonstration of love and respect for traditional institutions.

Using the Kolmani Integrated Project as an example, the monarch thanked the President for the landmark developments which his regime had brought to Bauchi State and the North East.

“We cannot thank you enough and we follow the example of our Governor to express our greatest gratitude. We are also pleased that you have kept your promise of reforming the electoral processes through continuous and progressive reforms and by ensuring the independence of the electoral body, of which our son, Professor Mahmood Yakubu is the current head,” the Emir stated.

The President thereafter proceeded to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, in continuation of the APC Presidential and Governorship campaigns.

At the rally, Buhari presented the Party’s Presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima to the electorate.

Senior government officials who attended the rally include the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Governors of Kebbi, Plateau, Borno, Yobe, and Jigawa States, Abubakar Bagudu, Babagana Zulum, Mai Mala Buni Abubakar Badaru, respectively.

Also in attendance were the APC governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as well as other party chieftains.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.