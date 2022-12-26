I Will Be Far Away From Abuja After May 29 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has again said that he will retire to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State to rest from the rigours of the office and avoid problems when he leaves office on May 29, 2023, Daily Trust reports.

The president said this in Abuja on Sunday, while hosting the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents on Christmas homage.

“I congratulate you on this great day (Christmas). I have promised a lot of my colleagues that I will try and be as far away as possible from Abuja when I leave the office so that nobody can create any problem for me anymore.

“I will be in Daura, which is on the border with the Niger Republic and I think in spite of technology, I will be safe enough there,” he said.

Buhari assured Nigerians again that he would not stay in office a day longer than the stipulated time of his tenure in office.

“In five months’ time, I will happily retire according to the provisions of the constitution of the country and go back home,” he added.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, said it had become mandatory for a delegation of residents of the territory to pay homage to the president during festivities like Christmas and Sallah because he remained the Governor General of the FCT.

The minister wished the president long life and successful retirement.

President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Danie Okoh, who was represented by the vice president of the association, Rev Stephen Panya-Baba, praised the president for working hard for the progress of Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a giant Christmas card by the minister to the president on behalf of FCT residents.

