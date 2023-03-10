Connect with us

INEC To Appeal Judgement Allowing Use Of Temporary Voter Cards

Published

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said indicated plans to appeal a court judgement granting the request of two plaintiffs to use their temporary voter cards (TVCs).

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement on Thursday, expressed the intention of the commission to approach the appellate court.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow two Plaintiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC),” the statement read.

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court.”

Justice Obiora Egwuatu had given the order allowing the use of the TVCs while delivering Judgement in a suit filed by two concerned Nigerians seeking the use of TVCs in the general elections in the absence of permanent voter cards (PVCs).

Justice Egwuatu said the order was made on the grounds that the plaintiffs were duly registered and captured in INEC’S database.

The court, however, added that it was unable to grant prayer three which was to allow every eligible voter with a TVC to vote because the suit was not filed in a representative capacity.

