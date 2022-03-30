Many Train Attack Victims Unaccounted For – Kaduna Govt

Several passengers who boarded the train that was attacked on Monday night are yet to be accounted for, according to the Kaduna State government, Daily Trust reports.

In the latest update on the rescue operation, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said while eight corpses had been recovered, 26 people who were injured were receiving treatment.

He said according to the record obtained from the Nigerian Railway Corporation, 362 persons boarded the train.

“The Kaduna State Government has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9 which was attacked by terrorists on Monday.

“According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognized turnstile.

“The passenger manifest does not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.

“Furthermore, security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack. Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update. Search operations are also being sustained.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.