Nigerian Journalist, Agba Jalingo Released From Police Custody

The Nigeria Police Force, FCT Command, Abuja, has released journalist and activist, Agba Jalingo, from its detention.

According to SaharaReporters, the police at the FCT Command granted bail to Jalingo after serious backlash over his arrest.

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, also confirmed Jalingo’s release from custody.

Sowore had accompanied Agba Jalingo’s brother to sign his bail bond after which the journalist was freed by the police.

