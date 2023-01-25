Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Peter Obi: How I Was Attacked in Katsina

Published

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has narrated how his campaign team was attacked in Katsina State, Daily Trust reports.

Obi’s team that has been on a state-to-state tour touched down in Katsina on Monday.

The Presidential Candidate wooed voters and promised to tackle insecurity if elected.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said, that the attack on Obi and his campaign team is condemnable.

“Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers’ side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt. Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew,” Onifade said.

According to him, the two incidents taken together make the team to suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest in their pockets, but are now shocked by the show of force of the “Obidient movement” in the region.

While commending the people of Katsina who came out en masse to support their campaign on Monday, he urged security agencies to investigate the attacks to forestall future occurrences.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Big Story

Datti And I Have Never Stolen Government Money – Obi

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that he and his running mate, Yusuf Datti, are corrupt-free and have never stolen...

4 days ago

News

Chatham House: I’ll Destroy Structure Holding Nigerians Down, Says Obi

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has said Nigeria’s Presidency with him and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, his running mate, in charge...

January 16, 2023

News

Obasanjo’s Ex-Aide, Osuntokun, Replaces Okupe As Labour Party’s Campaign DG

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has announced the appointment of Akin Osuntokun as the new Director-General of the Obi-Datti Campaign, Daily...

December 28, 2022

News

Prof. Nwaokobia Says Doyin Okupe’s Resignation is Good Omen for ‘Clean up Nigeria Project’

Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr, Director of Public Affairs and Strategic Communications OBI-DATTI Independent Presidential Campaign Council known as Big Tent, has described Doyin...

December 25, 2022

Copyright ©