Sanwo-Olu Signs 2023 Appropriation Bill For Lagos State

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday signed the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill into law.

The signing was held at the Conference Room of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

Others in attendance were the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Gbolahan Yishua; and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube.

