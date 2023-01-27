Connect with us

Sanwo-Olu Signs 2023 Appropriation Bill For Lagos State

Published

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday signed the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill into law.

The signing was held at the Conference Room of Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

Others in attendance were the Chairman, Lagos House of Assembly Committee on Appropriation, Gbolahan Yishua; and Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube.

