Security Council Okays Fresh Action Against Nnamdi Kanu

The National Security Council (NSC) on Friday aligned with the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the Appeal Court judgment that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was discharged, but not acquitted, Daily Trust reports.

The council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, said the government would explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, joined by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, briefed reporters after the meeting.

Dingyadi said the council did not discuss the issue of a possible political solution which Malami had talked about in November 2021, stating that government would consider the appropriate action on the matter and notify the public.

He said the council only discussed the Appeal Court judgement but noted that solutions to these kind of matters can be considered as long as they are not subjudice.

He said: “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he is not acquitted so, government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course”.

____

