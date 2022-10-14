Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Security Council Okays Fresh Action Against Nnamdi Kanu

Published

The National Security Council (NSC) on Friday aligned with the position of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on the Appeal Court judgment that the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was discharged, but not acquitted, Daily Trust reports.

The council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, said the government would explore necessary actions available to it to press on with the matter.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, joined by Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, briefed reporters after the meeting.

Dingyadi said the council did not discuss the issue of a possible political solution which Malami had talked about in November 2021, stating that government would consider the appropriate action on the matter and notify the public.

He said the council only discussed the Appeal Court judgement but noted that solutions to these kind of matters can be considered as long as they are not subjudice.

He said: “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he is not acquitted so, government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Nnamdi Kanu Was Discharged, Not Acquitted, Says Nigerian Government

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was discharged, but not acquitted, according to the Federal Government, Daily Trust reports....

20 hours ago

News

Appeal Court Quashes Terrorism Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday declared as unlawful the abduction of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from...

1 day ago

News

Kanu’s Health Worsens, Suffers Intestine Disorder – Lawyer

The health of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has worsened as he had been diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorder following persistent...

September 20, 2022

News

Justice Sector Saved Nigeria’s Economy From Total Collapse, Says Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice in Nigeria, Abubakar Malami has said the justice sector has been the one...

September 18, 2022

Copyright ©