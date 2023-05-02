Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Seyi Tinubu Buys London Property For $11m – Bloomberg

Published

Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been linked to a London firm that paid $11million for a property in London.

The property was previously confiscated from a Nigerian businessman, Kola Aluko.

Seyi, 37-year-old, who controls the outdoor advertising market in Lagos State, was said to have bought the property in 2017, according to a report by business outlet, Bloomberg.

The medium in a story Tuesday morning said Seyi used an offshore shell company, Aranda Overseas Corporation, to close the purchase, which was facilitated through Deutsche Bank.

The property is reportedly tucked in an elite neighbourhood in North London.

The report further described the property as a private three-floor residence in St. John’s Wood, equipped with an eight-car driveway, two gardens, electric gates and a gym.

The property had been previously confiscated around 2016 from Kola Aluko, who reportedly connived with former Nigeria’s oil minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to fleece Nigeria.

Aluko bought the property for about $15million in 2013, indicating that it was sold four years later for a lower price, an uncommon scenario for such an upmarket neighbourhood.

However, Bloomberg said it could not immediately find indications that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, 71, was involved in the purchase.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Tinubu To Commission Flyover, Court Building In Rivers – Wike

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is billed to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on May 3 and 4,...

6 days ago

News

I Have No Drug Case, Dual Citizenship Scandal, Atiku Replies Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he has been able to run...

6 days ago

News

Zelensky Writes Tinubu, Invites Him On State Visit – Tunde Rahman

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu and invited him on a state visit to the European nation. The Ukrainian...

April 21, 2023

News

Tinubu Urges Governor Elects To Embrace Opponents

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, urged new governor-elects and lawmaker-elects to embrace their opponents and supporters to achieve a united Nigeria, Punch reports....

March 21, 2023

Copyright ©