Special Forces Kill Many ISWAP Terrorists After Failed Ambush in Borno

Several Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, on Monday, met their waterloo in Damboa, Borno State, when Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, neutralized them.

It was gathered that the terrorists met a humiliating defeat when they launched a failed ambush on a convoy of the troops in Komala village along the Damboa to Maiduguri Road.

Information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad from intelligence sources, said that the insurgents on hilux trucks, MRAP and motorcycles, attacked the troops, who were on fighting patrol.

The sources said that the troops stwifly responded with a heavy gunfire.

The sources added that efforts of the Air Task Force and the ground troops led to the elimination of several of the insurgents, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“We also succeeded in collecting one Guntruck, MRAP as well as three three motorcycles from the terrorists.

“ISWAP terrorists have continued to suffer humiliating defeat in the hands of our troops. On January 13, the troops killed several of the terrorists and destroyed their MRAP when they attacked own troops in Azir.

“The baggers attempted to try their luck on us but God was on our side. The victory is very glaring,” a source stated.

