Special Forces Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill 6, Recover Weapons

The Special Forces of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, have eliminated six Boko Haram fighters after it sprang an ambush at the suspected crossing point of the terrorists on the eve of the New Year along Maiduguri-Damboa Road in Borno State, Leadership reports.

It was gathered that the troops of the 199 Special Forces Battalion, acting on credible intelligence, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted the successful ambush at about 2130hrs on December 31, 2022 in Kamala near Maiduguri, the State capital.

Zagazola Makama, a Security Analyst and Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad reliably gathered from intelligence sources that in the firefight that ensued, six of the terrorists were instantly gunmen down while some escaped with bullet wounds.

The sources said that the exploitation conducted by the troops in the general area also comfirmed traces of blood in the escape route of the terrorists.

He explained that items recovered in the aftermath of the attack included six motorcycles, three AK47 rifles and one machine gun.

According to him, Military operations in the North-East zone have been aggressively sustained against the activities of terrorist elements within the region, aimed at restoring peace, security and creating an enabling environment for law and order to thrive.

____

