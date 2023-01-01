Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Special Forces Ambush Boko Haram Terrorists, Kill 6, Recover Weapons

Published

The Special Forces of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-East, have eliminated six Boko Haram fighters after it sprang an ambush at the suspected crossing point of the terrorists on the eve of the New Year along Maiduguri-Damboa Road in Borno State, Leadership reports.

It was gathered that the troops of the 199 Special Forces Battalion, acting on credible intelligence, in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, conducted the successful ambush at about 2130hrs on December 31, 2022 in Kamala near Maiduguri, the State capital.

Zagazola Makama, a Security Analyst and Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad reliably gathered from intelligence sources that in the firefight that ensued, six of the terrorists were instantly gunmen down while some escaped with bullet wounds.

The sources said that the exploitation conducted by the troops in the general area also comfirmed traces of blood in the escape route of the terrorists.

He explained that items recovered in the aftermath of the attack included six motorcycles, three AK47 rifles and one machine gun.

According to him, Military operations in the North-East zone have been aggressively sustained against the activities of terrorist elements within the region, aimed at restoring peace, security and creating an enabling environment for law and order to thrive.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Shekau Left 83 Concubines Behind – Ex-Boko Haram Commanders

Some surrendered fighters have disclosed that late Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, left behind 83 concubines, Daily Trust reports. Shekau died during the battle...

December 11, 2022

News

Terrorists’ Wives, Commanders Killed in Boko Haram, ISWAP Clashes

No fewer than 55 people including wives of the fighters of Boko Haram and their rival group, Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP),...

December 6, 2022

News

Wives Of Repentant Boko Haram Members Give Birth To 263 Babies – Borno Govt

The wives of repentant Boko Haram fighters have given birth to no fewer than 263 babies in four months, Channels Television reports. The Borno...

November 29, 2022

News

ISWAP Bans Lake Chad Traders From Naira Transactions – Report

A Boko Haram splinter group, Islamic State West African Province has ordered farmers and fishermen in the Lake Chad region to stop transacting in...

November 13, 2022

Copyright ©