Taraba Govt House As A Symbol of Newness – By Emmanuel Bello

Years later, I finally waltzed into Government House, Jalingo this weekend in company of my childhood pal, Dr Agbu Kefas, who is now governor of Taraba state. Since Dr. Kefas took over, he’s been doing his best to give the place a befitting look. He tells me the Government House is the face of any regime’s agenda. He said, “Emma, I can’t be talking of moving forward when this place looks like a museum. Charity begins at home. My efforts at developments must begin here.” He’s right. The place, before his advent, looks forlorn almost forbidden and a symbol of the overall degradation. If he said he represented something different, the seat of Government must reflect that.

So, Kefas immediately swung into action. The goal was simple: giving the state a Government House that attracts rather than repels; that magnets instead of repulsion and one that will provide the atmosphere of success.

Using a Crack Team headed by a building engineer, Omas, Kefas kept a keen eye on the project. On this weekend inspection, it was obvious the goal has been achieved. The place is now looking every bit what Kefas promised the state: newness, serious leadership, clear cut changes, freshness, wellness, clarity, and beauty. There are new paintings and the landscape is befitting. The interior decor mirrors the latest spirit of class and honesty. You get the sense of using little to get so much: the ultimate minimalist at work.

According to him, the final objective is to make the place suited for work and creativity. A place where administrators and politicians alike can find a common ground for development and progress. A cursory look at the property now shows that architecture and good will has indeed brought out the colours in the erstwhile drab structure that has been there since colonial times. At the center of it all is Dr. Kefas who is using light and brushes to paint not just the structure but the future of the state.

