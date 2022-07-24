Connect with us

Terrorists Threaten to Abduct, Kill Buhari, El-Rufai in Fresh Video

Terrorists who abducted over 60 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, have threatened to abduct and kill both President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The terrorists in a video currently trending on social media, also vowed to destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

In the two-minute and sixty seconds video, the terrorists were seen mercilessly whipping the victims with sticks and boasted that they would destroy the country, kill the remaining passengers in their custody and sell out the others.

One of the terrorists threatened that they would turn the area into an abattoir unless the government complied with their demands.

“This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senators and governors will come before us,” one of the terrorists said in Hausa language.

Speaking further, he said, “Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining. By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.”

The development comes a few weeks after the convoy of President Buhari was attacked in Katsina State. The convoy of an advance team of the president was attacked on its way to Buhari’s hometown of Daura ahead of Sallah.

Two persons sustained injuries in the attack, which the presidency said was repelled.

The attack on the convoy happened on the day when the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) invaded Kuje Prison in the federal capital Abuja and freed over 800 inmates, including all the terrorists in detention.

 

