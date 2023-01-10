Connect with us

Tinubu Healthy, Every Nigerian Above 40 is Sick – Orji Kalu

Published

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, says the 2023 presidential candidate of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has no health problems.

Kalu, a former governor of Abia State also said emphatically that every Nigerian above 40 years old suffers from one form of health challenge or the other.

“His (Tinubu’s) health is very stable. No man above 40 is not sick. There is not one, no Nigerian above 40 that is not sick,” Kalu said on Political Paradigm, a recorded programme on Channels Television.

The federal lawmaker also said some incoherent statements attributed to Tinubu at rallies were forged by political opponents.

“These are things you people go to form on the internet. All these things can be forged by political opponents,” he said.

