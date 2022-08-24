Troops Kill Six at Boko Haram ‘Market’ in Borno

Troops of the 21 Amoured Brigade in Bama have reportedly killed six Boko Haram insurgents during a raid on an illegal market established by the terrorists in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State, Daily Trust reports.

It was gathered that the operation took place on Wednesday at about 11am when the troops in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), stormed the illegal market, known as Daula Market, at Bararam village in Bama.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad, commercial activities were going on when the troops busted the illegal market.

He said that upon sighting the troops, the terrorists opened fire but were swiftly engaged, adding that six of them were neutrialised by the troops.

The traders were reportedly selling items such as maize, beans, salt, Maggi, used cloths, drugs and petrol to the insurgents in exchange for scrab metals.

“They arrested dozens of Boko Haram including logistics suppliers, collaborators and some weapons were recovered,” Makama said.

The suspects were said to have been trasnferred to the Brigade headquarters in Bama for investigation.

