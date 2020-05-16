Obi, Oduah, Ozigbo, Other Anambra PDP Leaders Raise N120 Million COVID-19 Intervention

Some stakeholders of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra Chapter have raised a whooping sum of money totalling about N120 Million for COVID-19 intervention. This novel and noble initiative is the first of it’s kind in the country since the invasion of the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

One say with all sense certainty that with this humungous amount of money wilfully raised by the PDP family, Anambra PDP is now the trail blazer among political parties in the country. The fund, wilfully raised will be used to help the less privileged families and persons in Anambra state while the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

The wonderful initiative, led by HE Mr. Peter Obi, the immediate past governor of Anambra State and former Vice Presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 general election, is a clear manifestation his ability to galvanise the stakeholders of the party and perfect indication that PDP as a political party truly and genuinely care for Ndi Anambra. Let me also appreciate the other member of the party that made it possible for this mile stone achievement, most importantly the donors which includes, among others, Sen. Stella Oduah, Hon. Douglas Egbuna, Val Ozigbo and a host of others. May God bless and replenish their pockets.

According to a statement by one of the PDP leaders who interacted with our correspondent earlier on Saturday, May 16, 2020 where some of the palliative were shared informed us that the palliatives will be distributed among all the 178 communities in the state. He further stated that the palliatives were for less privileged members of the state such that every community in the state will have about 60 members of their community benefiting from the palliatives both in cash and in kind.

About N42 million will be used to provide food and other items directly to all wards in the south-eastern states.

From the fund, items and cash worth N15 million will be donated to Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi; Chokeman Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Awka; General Hospital, Onitsha and other hospitals and health centres.

In the statement, the PDP leader and other donors gave a message of hope and empathy stating, “With the announced relaxation of the lockdown, PDP Family in Anambra State is not unaware of the challenges facing the less privileged ones among us.”

“While we know that the Federal government and the Anambra State government will be doing a lot to help the people restart life again, we in PDP Anambra finds it imperative as a party to, once again, support our people to get back on their feet, especially the most vulnerable ones among them who might have exhausted all they had while trying to survive during the lockdown,” the statement read in part.

In making this donation, the Anambra PDP enjoined every Nigerian to work together as a family because COVID-19 is neither political, tribal, nor religious discriminating.